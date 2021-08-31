The United Chequamegon Veterans in conjunction with the Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department and Ashland County Sheriff’s Department, will conduct a memorial service honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001 as a result of the terror attack on America and those in subsequent years fighting the war on terror.
The service will be held at the Ashland band shell (with an inclement weather location of Salem Church) beginning promptly at 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The program will last approximately two hours. There will be a static display of emergency response equipment located along Highway 2. The program will have several speakers, as well as patriotic music, a rifle squad salute and the sounding of Taps.
Seating is somewhat limited at the band shell so people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for their own comfort. Organizers ask that guests be seated by 7:15 a.m.
Information provided by United Chequamegon Veterans.
