Taking inspiration from the old-fashioned tradition of “cruising the strip” and Don Moore’s 90th birthday parade, the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce plans to host a Car Run through the city at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
After more than a month living under safer-at-home orders, people need something fun to brighten their lives, Chamber Director Mary McPhetridge said. But the question was how to celebrate, stay safe and abide by health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Friday afternoon Car Run may provide the answers.
The chamber director recalled how people enthusiastically responded to Don Moore’s recent 90th birthday celebratory drive down Main Street. And many Ashlanders have fond memories of driving up and down Main Street as an evening night’s entertainment when it was the main drag.
To bring back the magic to a community in sore need of it, drivers are welcome to spiff up their cars with happy decorations such as balloons, rainbows and smiley faces and congregate at 3 p.m. by Schraufnagel parking lot on Main Street.
Beginning at 3:30 p.m. the parade will proceed down Main Street to Ellis Avenue and turn back on Third Street past the nursing home to Beaser Avenue. The route will then go to 11th Street past the Middle School and turn toward Main Street on Seventh Avenue East. On Main Street the procession will return to the start.
Along the route, vehicles are welcome to turn up the dial on the music, and it’s possible that JD Bass and Joe Mousseau from BayNet will drive by blaring tunes from their cars.
McPhetridge emphasized that the event was only for automobiles and trucks — no walkers or bikers are allowed. People aren’t allowed to get out of their vehicles, and spectators who live along the route may watch from their homes. However, the chamber is not asking anyone to visit the route — except as drivers.
“We wanted to do something organically socially distancing,” McPhetridge said.
The chamber has posted that if all goes well, it’s possible the Car Run could return.
