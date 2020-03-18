The city of Ashland will close all municipal buildings Thursday until further notice. The closure affects not only buildings such as City Hall, but also the Bretting Center and Vaughn Library.
While City Hall is closed to the public, the city strongly encouraged residents to vote by in-person absentee ballot Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who to in-person absentee vote are asked to park near the front door of City Hall and either knock loudly or press the doorbell located near the door. Staff will then come out to assist. You can also call 715-682-7071 to let us know you need assistance.
As of Wednesday, the city planned to have polls open on Election Day, April 7 but it recommended that residents request an absentee ballot be sent to them via mail. Requests for absentee ballots and voter registration can be done by visiting www.myvote.wi.gov to submit an online request or by visiting the city of Ashland website at www.coawi.org to complete a fillable form and mail it to City Hall at 601 Main St. W.
Acting by the end of the day Wednesday, March 18 is especially important for anyone who also needs to register to vote by mail. After that date, you must register to vote on Election Day. If your name or address has changed since you last voted, you need to register with your current information.
