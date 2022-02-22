1872

The First Methodist Church is organized by W. D. Bennett. This was the first protestant church in Ashland.

1882

It is said that “gum is the forerunner of insanity.” The constant motion of the jaws while chewing gum creates an oscillation in the brain which quickly destroys the ability to reason.

1922

One of the worst blizzards in Ashland history covers Ashland in snow. In some places it was up to the second story of buildings.

1932

Mrs. Joseph Kupczyk was badly bruised after slipping on ice and being hit by a car at the intersection of Second Street and Ellis Avenue.

1932

Stemm’s Drug Store and Knight Block pharmacy is selling “Krauscher Salts” to safely and harmlessly lose 15 pounds in one month.

Ashland area trivia quiz:

What year was the Band Shell completed and dedicated?

A. 1924 B. 1934 C. 1938

Last week’s question: When was the tugboat Butterfield was retired? Answer: In 1956 after 34 years of service.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments