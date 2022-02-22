...ROAD CLOSURE IN NORTHERN ASHLAND COUNTY...
The following message is transmitted at the request of the
Ashland County Sheriffs Office.
This is an urgent message from the Ashland County Communications
Center. US Highway 2 and State Highway 13 North are declared
impassable and closed on the Chequamegon Bayfront between State
Highway 112 in the City of Ashland and State Highway 13 North in
the town of Eileen due to extreme weather conditions. This closure
is in effect until further notice. Motorists must use the
designated State Highway 137 alternate route. Tune to local radio
or television stations for further details.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Very heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snowfall rates are expected this
afternoon, with snow accumulating at over an inch per hour at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
