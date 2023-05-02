1873Horses and oxen are roaming the streets of Ashland.
(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Waves 1 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. More information and resources about spring flooding is available at www.weather.gov/duluth/spring-flooding. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon by 300 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, State Highway 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday was 9.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 8.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then rise above flood stage late Thursday evening to 9.3 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will fall below flood stage again late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Tyler Forks Mellen 9.0 9.6 Mon 9 am CDT 9.0 8.8 9.0 &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches, mainly across central Ashland County. Little if any accumulation in Ashland and close to Lake Superior. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
1873Horses and oxen are roaming the streets of Ashland.
(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.