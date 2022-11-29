...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Locally higher amounts of 6 to 10 inches in the higher
terrain of the Penokee Range of central Ashland and northern
Iron counties. Total snowfall of 4 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heaviest this morning and this
afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour or more are
possible late this morning and this afternoon. Visibility will
be one-quarter mile or less in heavy snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.