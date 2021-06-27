1901
Built in 1880 by Frederick Prentice as a brothel the building known (in 2014) as the Platter was foreclosed by the Ashland County sheriff.
1921
Dance at Pufall's Hall Saturday. Music by Lodle's Orchestra.
1941
Buick Pontiac Sales June special on used cars: 1932 Nash at $175, 1934 Chevrolet for $195, 1935 Buick for $645.
1961
Ashland High School student Gerry Heino wins Future Farmers of America award.
Jesse Caskey named president of Northland College.
Ashland history trivia quiz
What was the first name of the owner of Peterson Gun
Shop located in the 200 block of Third Avenue West?
A. Arnold B. Bill C. Art D. Jack
Last weeks question: What year did DePadua High School close? Answer: C. 1967
