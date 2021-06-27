1901

Built in 1880 by Frederick Prentice as a brothel the building known (in 2014) as the Platter was foreclosed by the Ashland County sheriff.

1921

Dance at Pufall's Hall Saturday. Music by Lodle's Orchestra.

1941

Buick Pontiac Sales June special on used cars: 1932 Nash at $175, 1934 Chevrolet for $195, 1935 Buick for $645.

1961

Ashland High School student Gerry Heino wins Future Farmers of America award.

1961

Jesse Caskey named president of Northland College.

