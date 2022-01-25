1892
Four railroad lines served in the city of Ashland and hauled over 8 billion pounds of freight.
1922
Music at the skating rink: An electronic amplifier will be attached to the Victrola tonight. The first big event will be the Knights of Pythias skating party.
1922
All three coal docks are sold out of hard coal.
There is plenty of soft coal and more may be shipped in.
1942
Playing at the Bay Theater, “ Nine lives are not Enough,” string Ronald Reagan.
1942
37 Ashland County U.S. Army recruits were the first to depart for Fort Sheridan with no fanfare. Tears and emotions took up the slack.
Ashland area trivia quiz:
What year was the hottest on record here? A-1926 B-1930 C-1936
Last weeks answer, The flood of June 1946 washed out both short & long bridge on Highway 2.
