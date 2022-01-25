1892

Four railroad lines served in the city of Ashland and hauled over 8 billion pounds of freight.

1922

Music at the skating rink: An electronic amplifier will be attached to the Victrola tonight. The first big event will be the Knights of Pythias skating party.

1922

All three coal docks are sold out of hard coal.

There is plenty of soft coal and more may be shipped in.

1942

Playing at the Bay Theater, “ Nine lives are not Enough,” string Ronald Reagan.

1942

37 Ashland County U.S. Army recruits were the first to depart for Fort Sheridan with no fanfare. Tears and emotions took up the slack.

Ashland area trivia quiz:

What year was the hottest on record here? A-1926 B-1930 C-1936

Last weeks answer, The flood of June 1946 washed out both short & long bridge on Highway 2.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments