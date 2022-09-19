Post Cards 1.jpg

Students in Kaela Swanson’s seventh-grade class have been writing postcards to schools all over the United States. (Contributed photo)

The art of communicating by anything but text messages and email is all but dead, but Ashland Middle School Teacher Kaela Swanson and her students are trying to revive the patient.

Post cards- Swanson.jpg

Kaela Swanson hopes her seventh-graders learn about the rest of the world while also developing their own writing skills. (Contributed photo)

