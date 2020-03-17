The Ashland School District has the advantage of being on spring break this week, and Superintendent Erik Olson said the district is using that time to piece together a strategy to educate students with buildings closed.
Olson said he and his staff are working on both short- and long-term plans because the Centers for Disease Control suggest closures will go well beyond the preliminary April 5 end point in Gov. Tony Evers’s order.
“I anticipate further guidance coming in the next further days about what it looks like past April 5,” he said.
Olson said the district’s biggest concern was safety for students, their parents and school staff.
“That is the front of every decision we make,” he said. “And then we need to decide how we are going to support our students and families on how they will continue to receive an education.”
No decision had been made as of Tuesday about online education, although the district can use Google Classroom distance learning tools.
But that’s not a solution for all families, particularly those in rural areas who have no Internet or unreliable connections.
“That limits our families’ access to e-learning. Even if we were to hand out hot spots, and even though some organizations are giving out free Internet, there are places in our rural communities that don’t have Internet,” he said. “We have to ensure that there is equitable access for all of our students and families.”
Another focus is providing meals to students who depend on school-provided breakfasts and lunches.
“Our director of school nutrition, Amanda Tutor, has been working diligently to provide for families in this unprecedented time,” he said
Olson said beginning Monday, March 23, the district will provide meals to all children in families that would like to participate. He said the district will establish pickup locations in Marengo, Ashland and Bad River, where can go to pick up children’s meals for the week.
“On Monday a family of four children in Ashland will be able to come to Ashland High School and pick up breakfast and lunch for the week,” he said. “There will be five bagged breakfasts and five bagged lunches for each child, sealed and likely delivered to each car. We are going to try and limit families coming together within six feet of each other.”
Once those details are resolved, the district will turn attention to trying to make use of online lessons. Students in middle and elementary schools are not issued computers to take home, and all would need them to attend digital classes. And teachers need to learn how to conduct e-classes.
“There is a team that is working on that pretty much full time right now,” Olson said.
Olson said discussion of setting up hot spots where students could download assignments had not yet been considered.
Olson said a letter to district families will go out this week, outlining district planning and more information will be posted on the district’s website.
