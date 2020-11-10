They are still counting votes in Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia, but here in Wisconsin the election is over and Ashland officials say it is time to take down those campaign signs.
Ashland Director of Planning and Development Megan McBride said the city’s development ordinance requires that election signs be removed within 15 days of elections.
“The intent of our sign ordinance is to make sure that signage is used to advertise things that are still relevant to the community, and that things are brought down in a timely manner if they are no longer applicable. The 2020 election happened on the third, and Nov. 18 is the date they need to be removed,” she said.
A notice will be sent to city residents in their utility bill reminding them that the signs need to come down, McBride said. The notice will also appear in the city’s social media sites.
If signs don’t come down, reminder letters will be sent out, and other actions are possible if the signs still don’t come down.
“Most people just don’t know about the requirement; I wouldn’t know about it if I didn’t work for the city and look at our sign ordinance a lot,” she said. “We want to be a little proactive about this, because we know there were a lot of signs out and this is a good time to remind people that the signs need to come down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.