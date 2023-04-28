Snowmobile trails

Ashland County Board member Ron Sztyndor has proposed a snowmobile trail that would run from Ashland to the Bad River Casino, connecting Superior and the Upper Peninsula for sledders.

 File photo

An Ashland County Board member is reviving a plan to build a snowmobile trail from Ashland to Odanah that would allow people to sled all the way from Superior to Ironwood, Mich.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments