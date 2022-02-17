With Tuesday’s primary election behind them, the top two vote-getters in Ashland’s mayoral race have set their mind on preparing for the general election in the spring.
Matthew MacKenzie won by a large margin, but David Mettille narrowly beat Charles Ortman by just six votes, according to the unofficial results.
Out of the 834 tallied votes MacKenzie had garnered 304 votes, followed by Mettille with 224 and Ortman with 218. A fourth candidate, Richard, J. Puffall, was on the ballot, but has told the Daily Press he would not serve if elected.
After hearing the news, MacKenzie said he was humbled by the results.
“It’s a great honor to have people vote for me,” he said.
Likewise, Mettille said he was impressed by the results and especially the turnout, considering it was a primary election.
“It shows that Ashland is engaged and thinking about where they want to go next,” he said.
The election went off without a hitch at the Bretting Community Center, Election Specialist Sarah Szymaniak said after the polls closed at 8 p.m.
“The poll workers did very well,” she said. “Compared to prior years, we had a great turnout. Sometimes it’s as low as 400 voters for primary elections.”
Moving forward, the two candidates have until April 5 to encourage Ashland residents to vote for them.
“Those that didn’t vote for me, I hope I can convince them that I am worthy of their vote next time” MacKenzie said.
To do that, he plans on getting out and meeting more people.
“I want people feel comfortable voting for me. I want to hear what their concerns and interests are,” he said.
As he did for the primary election, Mettille is still focusing on simply trying to give residents a choice for the seat being vacated by Mayor Deb Lewis. The job pays about $18,000 a year.
“I don’t have a big campaign. It’s always been about listening and talking to people to see what we have in common,” Mettille said Wednesday. “My philosophy has been, Ashland has to find a way to work together.”
MacKenzie, 64, is a retired Department of Natural Resources warden and supervisor on the Ashland County Board. Mettille, 37, is the communications director for a local non-profit organization and serves on the Ashland Planning Commission.
If elected, MacKenzie said he would lead by example while being open, flexible and transparent. His priorities would be to support tourism and economic development, address the city’s spending and current landholdings, making the city more transparent when it comes to new taxes, fix the roads, continue to address the city’s sanitary sewers and storm water runoff concerns and continue making the city a safer place to live.
As for Mettille, he said he wants to reestablish trust and faith in local government.
“Part of that is because so much happens that they’re not aware that they don’t get to see, that they’re told about after the fact. One of my biggest goals is throwing open those doors as I tried to do previously,” he said.
Election officials planned to meet Friday afternoon to confirm results and count any provisional ballots.
