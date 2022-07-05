...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron
Counties. In Minnesota, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and
Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band, the Grand
Portage Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest visibility along the North Shore
will be found on the higher terrain inland from the lake.
Visibility immediatly along the shore will be more than 1/4 mile
for most of the night. Along the South Shore the worst
visibility will be limited areas within 10 to 15 miles of shore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.