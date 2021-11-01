State Rep. Beth Meyers awarded Brian Best with a First Responder of the Year award in Madison last week.
Best is employed by the Ashland Fire Department and has served the city and the surrounding areas as a paramedic and firefighter for six years. His family has lived in the greater Cable area for three generations. He was nominated by both the residents of the 74th Assembly District and Ashland Mayor Deb Lewis.
Best received this recognition for his role as the lead paramedic on an emergency call. During the call Best discovered a young woman without a pulse on the scene. Best was able to resuscitate the young woman and she currently is living a healthy and normal life free of complications, due to the exceptional emergency care Best displayed that day.
“I’m proud to recognize Brian for his dedication and lifesaving work. The Northland is fortunate to have such an outstanding first responder serve our community.” Meyers said in a release.
Best was recognized at the Capitol on Oct. 26 during the Assembly's Home Town Heroes celebration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.