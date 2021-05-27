An Ashland-area man and woman have been arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a large amount of heroin and cocaine during a traffic stop on Highway 63 in Hayward.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that at 3:38 a.m. May 24, Sawyer County deputies estopped a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze on Highway 63 near Beal Avenue in Hayward. The vehicle was stopped for multiple traffic violations.
During the stop, a police dog detected drugs in the vehicle, Mrotek said. Deputies searched the vehicle and located 271 grams (9.55 ounces) of heroin with an approximate value of $20,000, 8.5 grams of cocaine, pills, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash, he said.
Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Matthew D. Jackson, 27, of Ashland on preliminary charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jackson also received traffic citations for failure to stop at a stop sign, driving without a valid license and resisting an officer.
Deputies also arrested a passenger, Keshia L. Wilmer, 27, of Glidden on preliminary charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Both Jackson and Wilmer were being held Thursday in the Sawyer County Jail on cash bonds. Their initial court appearances were scheduled for June 1.
