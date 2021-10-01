The Ashland County Health Department is hosting flu clinics in October for residents 6 months old and older.
The department accepts Medicare, Medicaid, BadgerCare and can provide a receipt of payment for other insurers.
The department asks that patients wear masks and loose clothing for clinics held at the following times and locations:
- Oct. 5, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Enrichment Center in Ashland
- Oct. 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Mellen Senior Center; 11 a.m.-noon, Sanborn Methodist Church
- Oct. 21, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Butternut Brookside Apartments; 11 a.m.-noon, Glidden Senior Center, Lauri Jean Zach Center.
For more information, contact the health department at 715-682-7028.
Information provided by Ashland County Health Department.
