The Ashland County Health Department is hosting flu clinics in October for residents 6 months old and older.

The department accepts Medicare, Medicaid, BadgerCare and can provide a receipt of payment for other insurers.

The department asks that patients wear masks and loose clothing for clinics held at the following times and locations:

- Oct. 5, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Enrichment Center in Ashland

- Oct. 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Mellen Senior Center; 11 a.m.-noon, Sanborn Methodist Church

- Oct. 21, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Butternut Brookside Apartments; 11 a.m.-noon, Glidden Senior Center, Lauri Jean Zach Center.

For more information, contact the health department at 715-682-7028.

Information provided by Ashland County Health Department.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments