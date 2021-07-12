7/5
Caller from Marengo reports he went to a horseshoe-throwing competition in Taylor County and a woman he took to the contest took off and he couldn’t find her, so he came home and now she is threatening to call police on him; Taylor County reports highly intoxicated woman located at a tavern in Lublin and she’ll be given a voucher after she sobers up in the morning.
Caller from Butternut reports his house on Park Road egged.
Caller from Odanah reports someone knocked on her door then ran away.
Caller reports there is a dog running in traffic on Highway 2 near Ashland; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller reports he served eviction papers on a tenant at a home along Highway 13 near Ashland and the tenant has not vacated.
Caller from Glidden reports a suspicious car stops in a park on Park Street on Saturdays, followed by other vehicles.
Caller reports someone is using marijuana at a home on Birch Street near Odanah.
Caller reports a vehicle crossing the center line and almost hitting others along Highway 2 near Odanah; officer on scene reports vehicle located but no violations noted.
Caller from Glidden reports some kids are blocking an alley and trying to start a fight with another kid on Grant Street.
Caller from Mellen reports one of his tenants on Bennet Avenue is mistreating animals and at one point had two dead cats in the home.
Caller from Mellen reports his daughter has been receiving harassing text messages from her mother.
Caller from Mellen reports seeing a woman jump from a van on Highway GG, then the van stopped and a man got out and wrestled her back into the van before fleeing; officers on scene report van stopped in Sawyer County.
7/6
Caller from Odanah reports her child’s father has not returned the child and she has not heard from him.
Caller from Butternut reports dog again is barking at a home on Cattail Lane; officer on scene reports owner previously was warned and now will be cited.
Caller from Marengo reports census-takers keep visiting caller’s home on Jolma Road after being told to stay away.
Caller from Odanah demands to speak with the sheriff but won’t say why, only says there is an ongoing investigation involved.
7/7
Caller from Marengo reports the Census people are back at her home on Jolma Road.
Caller from Ashland reports his wife sold his boat without his permission, and he believes she forged his signature on the title; officer on scene reports boat has not been sold and the courts will have to settle the matter.
Officer on patrol reports one man in custody on drunken-driving charges after a traffic stop on Highway 2 near Kagerville Road.
Officer on patrol reports hearing fireworks near Gordon Lake Road; officer reports source located and warning issued.
Caller reports hitting a deer along Highway 13 near Butternut; officer on scene reports deer dispatched.
Caller from a gasoline station near Odanah reports someone drove off without paying for fuel.
Caller reports kids shooting off fireworks along Ven De Bruggen Road in Marengo.
7/8
Caller from a school in Glidden reports vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot and damaging paint.
Caller reports a vehicle abandoned in the lane of traffic on Sand Pit Road in Odanah; officer on scene reports car tagged for removal.
Caller reports hitting deer along Highway 77 near Mellen.
Caller from Glidden reports named party yelled at caller’s grandson while he was out playing, and the neighbor yells at people frequently.
Officer on patrol reports stopping to check on someone walking along Highway 13 near Butternut; officer reports man given courtesy ride to Park Falls.
7/9
Caller from Marengo reports named party posted a nude video and images.
Caller from Glidden reports a disturbance involving a man choking a woman at a home on Park Street; officer on scene reports one man in custody after a traffic stop in Marion Park.
Caller from an apartment building on Ninth Avenue in Ashland reports the neighbors are talking loud and slamming doors.
Caller reports that named party reached up her dress and tried to kiss her on a bus in Odanah.
Caller from Odanah reports he sold his vehicle with license plates on it and has been unable to retrieve the plates from the new owner; officer on scene reports new owner will return plates.
Caller reports a van swerving all over the road along Highway 2 near Ashland; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller from Ashland reports finding the door of his vehicle unlocked several times, though he keeps locking it, along Chapple Avenue.
7/10
Caller reports a vehicle drove through a fence along McDonald Road near Ashland.
Caller reports a man and woman arguing in a home on Bennett Avenue in Mellen; officer on scene reports all is well at the home.
Caller reports a woman passed out behind the wheel of a van in a ditch along Miller Road; officer on scene reports vehicle located, driver checked by med crews.
Caller reports a license plate stolen from her vehicle while it was parked along Circle Drive.
Caller from Glidden reports her son was burned with a cigarette by his father.
Caller reports a surveillance camera stolen from a property along McDonald Road near Ashland.
Caller reports someone is launching fireworks from the Gordon Lake boat landing in Glidden.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch along Gordon Lake Road in Glidden.
Caller from a convenience store in Glidden reports named party stole two cans of beer and left the store; officer on scene reports party, who is out on bail, located and taken into custody and evidence seized.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch along Highway 13 near Butterworth Road.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch with two intoxicated occupants along Highway 13 near High Bridge; officer on scene reports one man in custody on drunken-driving charges.
Caller reports a large box and wood scraps dumped along Highway 2 near Odanah; officer on scene reports debris removed from road.
