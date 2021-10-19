10/11
A caller from a casino in Odanah requests an officer to pick up a bag of marijuana found at the business.
Caller reports a suspicious vehicle parked with two people in it at 2 a.m. along Moccasin Drive in Odanah; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller reports his neighbor’s dogs and chickens are running loose on his property along Kagerville Road again.
Caller reports someone hit a deer along Highway 13 south of Butternut; officer on scene unable to locate.
10/12
Caller from Butternut reports her neighbor on Lakeview Drive threatened to kill a land surveyor and then drove past her home several times, very slowly.
Caller from Ashland reports she is receiving threatening text messages from previous tenants of hers.
Caller from Glidden reports someone tried to open an unemployment claim in her name.
10/13
Caller from a casino in Odanah reports a woman on the ground in the parking lot; officer on scene reports unconscious woman given Narcan and med crews alerted.
Caller reports a dead bear on the Highway 2 bridge over the Bad River; conservation wardens alerted.
10/14
Caller from High Bridge reports hand tools and a chain saw stolen from his home on Broeniman Road.
Caller reports a man down and unconscious at a home in the 73000 block of Maple Street; officer on scene reports five doses of Narcan administered and patient regaining consciousness; med crews alerted.
Caller from Saxon reports her two grandchildren were assaulted by three other kids on their way to her home on Clearcut Drive.
10/15
Caller reports a car swerving into the ditch and nearly hitting other cars on Highway 2 near Caville Road; officer on scene reports vehicle located and stopped.
Caller from a casino in Odanah reports a suspicious van often parked in the lot and caller suspects it may be drug-related.
Caller reports a woman passed out in a bathroom in the 77000 block of Plantation Lake; officer on scene reports highly-intoxicated woman given courtesy ride to her mother’s home.
Caller reports an SUV in the ditch along Highway 169 near Copper Falls.
10/16
Caller reports he discovered someone trespassing on his land along Tober Road in Marengo.
Caller from a casino in Odanah reports finding heroin paraphernalia in the business.
Caller reports a woman missing from a group that was cutting balsam along Highway GG near Clam Lake; officer on scene reports woman located walking along Highway 77 and reunited with her party.
10/17
Caller reports a van towing a boat with a blown tire on the trailer, still driving along Highway 2 near Ashland.
Caller from Clam Lake reports a UTV driving illegally on Highway 77 and says it is the 23rd violation he has witnessed and recorded since May 1.
Caller from Marengo reports the neighbor’s dogs are in their yard on Jolma Road and harassing their chickens.
Caller reports a pallet in the road along Highway 13 near Redinger Road.
