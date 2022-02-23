2/14
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a vehicle in the ditch along Highway 13 in Mellen.
Caller reports she lost control of her car on ice and rolled it off Highway 2 near Birch Hill.
Administrator at a school in Glidden reports a student was caught with a vape on campus.
Caller reports an SUV speeding and swerving along Highway 112 near the White River dam; officer on scene unable to locate.
Officer on patrol reports one man in custody on unspecified charges at a transit center along Highway 2 in Odanah.
Caller reports named party was supposed to return caller’s children the previous day to caller’s home on Circle Drive but didn’t, and caller would like to speak with an officer.
2/15
Caller from a casino in Odanah reports finding a heroin pipe on the floor; officer on scene reports pipe seized and disposed of.
Caller reports two dogs running loose in traffic along Highway 2 near the Bad River bridge; officer on scene reports dogs fighting one another and pepper sprayed to deter fight, and animal control reports one dog captured and the other on the lam.
Caller reports a pickup truck parked blocking a lane of Highway 13 in High Bridge; officer on scene reports truck tagged for towing.
Caller from Saxon reports named party locked her out of a home and threw her computer in the snow at a home on Plantation Lane.
2/16
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch along Highway 2 near Kagerville Road.
Caller from Glidden reports his mother’s home along Highway 13 was broken into again, the second time since she died.
Caller reports her car is stuck in the ditch along Highway 2 near Birch Hill.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a stolen vehicle with three occupants at a convenience store along Ellis Avenue in Ashland; officer reports one woman in custody on multiple warrant charges and one dog transported to the kennel.
Caller from Memorial Medical Center reports a child with a suspicious injury at the hospital.
2/17
Caller reports hitting a deer along Highway 13 near Ashland.
Caller reports horses running loose along Lens Road near Ashland; officer on scene reports two horses returned home.
Caller from Saxon reports named party just tried to kick in the door of her home on Firebreak Road and then left the area; officer on scene unable to locate suspect.
2/18
Caller reports he is a school bus driver and twice in the past week he has been passed in a no-passing zone on Highway 2 by the same truck.
Caller from Ashland reports he found his children in the car with their mother, who had been drinking, and the kids were not in their car seats at a home on Circle Drive.
Caller reports he is behind a snowplow on Highway 13 near Glidden and believes the plow is doing more harm than good by kicking up snow and making it dangerous for traffic.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a vehicle in the ditch along Broeniman Road in High Bridge.
Caller reports a possible drunken driver along Highway 2 near Birch Hill; officer on scene unable to locate.
2/19
Caller reports several people stole his vehicle from his home along Old Odanah Road and chased him with guns before leaving the area; officer on scene reports vehicle located in a nearby driveway at three people in custody on unspecified charges.
Caller reports two hitchhikers along Beaser Road south of Ashland and said they both appear under-dressed; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller reports her friend is being abused by her husband, who has threatened her life; officer on scene reports couple located in a truck along Highway 13 and one man in custody on unspecified charges.
Officer on patrol reports taking a person back to a tavern near Ashland to pay his tab.
Caller reports a suspicious car parked along Birch Street across the street from caller’s home; officer on scene reports vehicle will be parked overnight and all is well.
Caller reports an SUV in the ditch along Birch Street near Odanah.
Caller from a casino in Odanah reports finding some foil containing suspected drugs at the business.
2/20
Caller reports a pair of skis stolen from a snowbank at the Book Across the Bay Race in Ashland.
Caller reports a home on Reykdal Road vandalized by someone who egged it and broke a window and threw a mailbox in the ditch.
Caller from Glidden reports her ex has an intimate video of the two of them and is sending it to people without her consent.
Caller reports she put her vehicle in the ditch along Lake Drive in Mellen.
Caller reports hitting a deer along Highway 13 at Butterworth Road.
Caller reports aa car stick in a driveway along Highway 112 near Ashland; officer on scene reports one woman in custody on drunken-driving charges.
Caller reports a minivan on Highway 2 near Saxon is trailing sparks on the road.
Caller reports an SUV stolen by named party from an address on Circle Drive.
