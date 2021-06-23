Senior dining meal sites for older adults in Ashland County will re-open Thursday, July 1.
People ages 60 and older can call to sign up to eat at one of the five meal sites:
Ashland Enrichment Center, 715-682-4414, ext. 0,
Sanborn United Methodist Church, 715-278-3955,
Mellen Senior Center, 715-274-8251,
Glidden Senior Center, 715-264-3682,
Butternut Brookside Housing, 715-769-9417
Lunchtime meals are served Monday through Friday in Ashland and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the other sites. Weekly menus are included in local newspapers.
Pre-registration is required at least one day in advance by 1 p.m. If you are unable to reach the meal site or for more information, please call the Ashland County Aging Unit’s main office at 715-682-4414, ext. 0 or 888-682-7672, ext. 0.
