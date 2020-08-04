Members of the Ashland County Board have voted to cancel the 2020 Ashland County Fair, saying it was not possible to hold the fair in a safe manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair, which has been an end-of-summer tradition in Ashland County for more than 100 years, would have marked its 50th annual horseshoe tournament.
Although at the meeting, the board passed a motion to look into holding a motorsports weekend, it was later determined to cancel this idea as well.
Fair organizers said they would now plan for a return of the county fair in 2021.
