Courts

ATKOCAITIS, Justine L., Winter, domestic disorderly conduct, sentence deferred.

HOULE, Dennis J., Duluth, Minn., disorderly conduct, $481.

KRECIAK, Sandra M., Glidden, shoplifting, sentence deferred.

LULICH, Nancy J., Ashland, charges of violating a restraining order, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

MOLLA, Rina L., Ashland, criminal trespass to a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, and bail jumping, probation, $2,453.

MOSTELLER, Dorine R., Cable, disorderly conduct, $457.

REIN, Karl J., Stanley, a charge of violating a domestic abuse injunction as a repeat offender was dismissed.

SORENSON, Steve K., Washburn, failure to report to jail, local jail, $579.

STOCK, Danny A., Ashland, battery, sentence deferred.

STONE, Robert B., Ashland, driving while intoxicated causing injury-second offense, state prison, extended supervision, $1,819.

Tolliver, Charles L., Ashland, possession of a hazardous substance with intent to abuse, driving without a valid license, probation, $886.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments