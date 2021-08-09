Customers will have the chance to visit three local farms this summer in a tour organized by the Chequamegon Food Co-op.
This year’s route will feature Yoman Farm, Maple Hill Farm and North Wind Organic Farm. The free tour allows people to meet farmers and learn about local agriculture. Registration is required; sign up at the co-op.
The first stop will be John Adams’ Yoman Farm. Adams serves on the Chequamegon Food Co-op’s board of directors, has received micro-loans from the co-op and heads the Ashland-Bayfield chapter of the Wisconsin Farmer’s Union. Yoman Farm focuses on vegetable farming using organic soil amendments and organic growing techniques on three acres of crops. Horses are pastured on the farm as well and make up the foundation of the soil fertility. John primarily produces for Bayfield Foods CSA.
Stop two will be the Cogger family’s Maple Hill Farm. Founded in 1995, it is a solar-powered family farm that produces a variety of sustainably raised farm products. It supplies the co-op with products from dryer balls and soap to wheat flour and mustard seeds. The soaps grew out of a need to deal with the lard leftover after processing the hogs they raise. The family has a small, on-farm store where they sell the products they create directly to anyone who stops by.
The last stop will be up in Bayfield’s rolling hills at North Wind Organic Farm. Tom and Ann supply the co-op with jams year-round. The farm emphasizes solar and wind energy, ecological decision-making, self-reliance and beyond-organic production of fruits and vegetables. Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and an assortment of tree fruits provide the foundation for harvest from the summer solstice through freeze up.
Chequamegon Food Co-op will host the car-caravan tour starting at 9 a.m. at the co-op on Sunday Aug. 22, ending around 3 p.m. Kids are encouraged to attend with adult supervision. Prepare for the day, bring water, lunch and anything else needed to be comfortable in the sun.
To learn more contact Sara Beadle, marketing and member services manager, at (715) 682-8251 or outreach@cheqfood.coop.
Information provided by the Chequamegon Food Cooperative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.