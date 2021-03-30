Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft. Waves occasionally 10 to 13 feet in the outer Apostle Islands. Freezing spray possible tonight. * WHERE...All of the western Lake Superior nearshore waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&