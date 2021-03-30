Four local producers will receive micro-loans totaling $13,070 from the Chequamegon Food Co-op to help with farm projects this summer. Recipients for the Spring 2021 loan cycle:

  • Owner Stan Ford of Two Creeks Farm in Marengo will purchase a three-point, round-bale unroller to better utilize leftover hay.
  • Owners Carly and Tyler Stephenson of Will O’ the Winds Farm in Washburn will build a pole shed to increase the production and grow from seasonally raising feeder pigs on pasture to breeding and raising pigs year-round.  
  • Owner Eileen McCutchen of Angel Acres Farm in Mason will purchase local certified organic hay.
  • Owner Ryan Padrutt of ThroughDirt Farm in Washburn will purchase materials to build deer-proof fencing.

All the funds awarded in this loan cycle came from the co-op’s micro-loan program. The Chequamegon Food Co-op micro-loan program began in 2008 as a way for the cooperative grocery store to invest some of its profits in the local food system and to potentially provide more local foods for the Co-op’s shelves. To date, the co-op has awarded more than $207,590 in micro-loans.

The next micro-loan application deadline is Oct. 1. To learn more about the micro-loan program, contact Kiersten Galazen, general manager, at (715) 682-8251 or kiersteng@cheqfood.coop.

 

Information provided by the Chequamegon Food Cooperative.

