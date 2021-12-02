The 59th annual Ashland Christmas parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Beaser Avenue and Main Street. The lineup of floats from local businesses and organizations will be:
1. Chequamegon Area Veterans
2. Fastenal
3. Ashland High School Marching Band (line up by shell)
4. Northland Lawn and Sport
5. Immanuel Lutheran Church
6. C.G. Bretting Manufacturing
7. Ashland School of Dance
8. Ashland County Fair Queen
9. D & M Auto
10. Snowman & Reindeer
11. Santa Claus & Mrs. Claus
12. Ashland Fire Department
13. Zifko Tire
14. Tomlinson’s Towing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.