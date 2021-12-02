Holiday parade

The 59th annual Ashland Christmas parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Beaser Avenue and Main Street. The lineup of floats from local businesses and organizations will be:

1. Chequamegon Area Veterans

2. Fastenal

3. Ashland High School Marching Band (line up by shell)

4. Northland Lawn and Sport

5. Immanuel Lutheran Church

6. C.G. Bretting Manufacturing

7. Ashland School of Dance

8. Ashland County Fair Queen

9. D & M Auto

10. Snowman & Reindeer

11. Santa Claus & Mrs. Claus

12. Ashland Fire Department

13. Zifko Tire

14. Tomlinson’s Towing

