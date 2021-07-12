Maslowski beach

Both beaches at Maslowski Park, seen in this file photo, have been reopened after tests showed bacteria levels have fallen. 

 

Ashland beaches have been reopened following test results that indicate that E.coli levels have dropped to acceptable levels at Maslowski Park and at Kreher Park.

Those beaches were closed last week due to high levels of bacterial contamination found in earlier testing.

The Bayview Park Beach was not tested in the latest round of water sampling. It was under an advisory alert, but Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Sara Hudson said if it had been tested it too would likely have given a green light for swimming, but because it wasn’t tested it technically remains under the advisory.

Meanwhile, the Sixth City Beach remains open for swimming.

Hudson said recent rains and strong winds causing waves to wash bird droppings into the water are the likely reason for the high bacterial counts. She said manure from agricultural operations upstream of watercourses running into Chequamegon Bay might also be at fault for the high bacterial counts. Hudson said there has not been an overflow from the Ashland wastewater treatment facility since 2020, and human waste was not a factor in the earlier high bacterial count readings.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments