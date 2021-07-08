Two Ashland beaches have been closed and a third is posted with advisories due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Sara Hudson said both beaches at Maslowski Park have been closed to swimming, as has the Kreher Park Beach. An advisory at the Bayview Park Beach has been posted due to high E. coli bacteria levels detective in water. Signs will remain posted at all three beaches until bacterial levels read below appropriate levels.
The city’s Sixth Avenue Beach remains open for swimming.
Hudson said recent rains and strong winds and waves that washed bird droppings into the water are likely to blame for the high bacteria counts. She said manure from farms upstream of watercourses running into Chequamegon Bay might also be at fault. Hudson noted that there has not been an overflow from the Ashland wastewater treatment facility since 2020, and human waste was not a factor in the most recent high bacterial count readings.
