Election test

Ashland Election Specialist Sarah Szymaniak (left) and Deputy Clerk Chelsea List test election equipment ahead of the Tuesday, April 5 election. All Ashland residents will vote at the Bretting Community Center. To find your polling place, visit myvote.wi.gov. To review Daily Press coverage of the Ashland mayoral, Bayfield City Council, Bayfield County Board and local school board contested races, visit ashlanddailypress.net.(Contributed photo)

More than 500 absentee ballots cast by Ashland residents have to be remade by election workers because of an error in how they are tabulated.

