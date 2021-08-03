As COVID cases surge in Price County and across the state, driven largely by the highly infectious delta variant ,health officials are urging a return to masks and other safety precautions.
“Wisconsin’s seven-day average for new confirmed and probable cases has been trending upward,” said state Department of Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “We are concerned with this trajectory along with the increasing proportion of sequences SARS-CoV-2 specimens that are the Delta variant.”
According DHS, it is more important than ever for people to become vaccinated. Data demonstrate that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. Getting vaccinated prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death, a recent press release stated. It also helps reduce the spread of the virus in communities. Unvaccinated individuals should get vaccinated, it said, and continue to wear masks until they are fully vaccinated.
Masks now are recommended by DHS in many indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. This includes teachers, staff, students and visitors of K-12 schools. Also, everyone who lives in areas with substantial and high transmission should wear masks in public indoor settings. Price County was listed in the moderate range Tuesday, but several adjacent counties were listed in the substantial range.
According to DHS, six new cases of COVID-19 were reported last week in Price County, bringing confirmed cases in the county to 1, 258 with another 111 listed as probable. The death toll within the county has risen by one, to eight, as of Aug. 2. Price County is still listed in the “high” range based on case activity and DHS reports there is no change in trajectory. Price County is one of 57 of the state’s 72 counties listed in this category. The percentage of positive results based on testing numbers within the county is listed as low.
Statewide, 797 new confirmed cases of the virus were recorded in the past week with another 109 listed as probable. Deaths confirmed to be attributed to COVID-19 across the state total 7,443, with another 851 deaths likely caused by COVID-19.
DHS said 52.1% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 49.4% have completed the series. Within Price County, 47.8% of residents have received at least one dose and 45.8% have completed the vaccination series.
For the week of July 25, 85 doses of the vaccine were administered in Price County, with 68 of those going to adults. The highest rate of vaccination continues to be in the age group of 65 and older, with 79% of those being fully vaccinated. Those 55-64 are fully vaccinated at 56.9%. Younger age groups are not vaccinated at as high of a rate with the youngest adults, those 18-24 being fully vaccinated at a rate of only 28.2%. Children aged 16 and 17, who are currently eligible for the vaccine, are 20.1% fully vaccinated, with those 12-15 13.7% vaccinated. Price County Public Health urges all eligible residents to become vaccinated and follow CDC and DHS guidelines as new guidance becomes available.
Vaccines are available from several providers across the county, according to Price County Health Officer Michelle Edwards. Those include:
Price County Public Health Department
Marshfield Clinic in Park Falls
Park Pharmacy in Park Falls
Pick and Save Pharmacy in Phillips
Those still looking to be vaccinated should call ahead to any of the providers listed as appointments may be necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.