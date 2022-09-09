king.jpg

Jake Hanson, 16, is a junior at Bayfield High School and the first-ever king of the Bayfield Apple Festival. (Rick Olivo/Staff photo)

Since its founding 60 years ago, Bayfield’s Apple Festival celebration has been highlighted with the naming of a queen drawn from the families who operate the orchards that give the festival its name.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments