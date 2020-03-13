Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Friday postponed its 50th Anniversary Resource Stewardship Symposium originally set for March 30-31 in response to the spread of COVID-19.
Julie Van Stappen, chief of planning and resource management, said the National Lakeshore postponed the two-day event kicking off anniversary celebrations over concerns for public health, travel bans and Northland College’s curtailment of large-group events.
Last week officials began cancelling appearances because they couldn’t travel, plus the Ashland college started to postpone events that brought in more than 55 people.
Overall, however, the National Lakeshore was concerned about public health and safety, she said.
At the moment, the National Lakeshore is keeping an Aug. 27 anniversary event at Big Top Chautauqua on its schedule, and the symposium will be rescheduled for fall when presenters return from their Apostle Islands field assignments.
Other decisions that might affect access to the National Lakeshore are now being made at the federal level, Van Stappen said.
