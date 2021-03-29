To protect the health of those who live, work and visit national parks and National Park Service facilities and in support of President Biden’s executive order on protecting the federal workforce, NPS is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors.
“As spring arrives and temperatures warm, we expect heavy visitation to begin. Everyone needs to wear a mask inside facilities, on commercial boat tours, and in outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible including on our narrow trails and stairs," said Apostles park superintendent Lynne Dominy. “We need everyone to protect other unvaccinated visitors and our community from the spread of this virus by continuing to practice social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing.”
At Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, facemasks are now required in all park buildings and facilities, including visitor centers and lighthouses. Masks are also required by anyone over the age of 2 on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained. This includes all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, rented, or leased by the National Park Service, including but not limited to park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, and gift shops. Masks also are required in all outdoor areas when others are present and physical distancing cannot reasonably be maintained, as on trails, beaches, docks, viewpoints and stairways.
As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website and social media channels for details on operations before they visit. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on NPS.gov. Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors, and park resources and uphold this requirement.
For information about the Apostle Islands 50th Anniversary, visit go.nps.gov/Apostle50. Send 50th Anniversary inquiries via email to info@apostleislands50th.com.
For more information about Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, visit www.nps.gov/apis or call (715) 779-3398.
Information provided by National Park Service.
