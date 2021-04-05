We all could use a laugh about now, but we're afraid you won't find many in Tuesday's edition of the Ashland Daily Press. A snafu with an advertisement forced us to eliminate Tuesday's comic page.
Readers will be able to find their favorite cartoons in the e-edition online. We apologize for the omission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.