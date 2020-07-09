A recent visitor to the Bayfield peninsula now is hospitalized downstate after returning home and testing positive for COVID-19.
Bayfield County Health Officer Sara Wartman said in a Thursday-evening news release that the patient visited the Port Bar & Restaurant in Port Wing on July 3, between 10 and 11 a.m. and again on Saturday, July 4 between 11 a.m. and noon and then between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Wartman said health officials are trying to trace anyone who might have come in contact with the patient, but it may be impossible because the patient was out in public at a restaurant during the busy holiday weekend.
"It is important for everyone to continue to be diligent as people without symptoms can spread the virus and may be visiting the same places as you are," she said in the release. "If you have been at this establishment, monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever and chills, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, fatigue and body/muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting and nausea. If you develop symptoms isolate yourself and call your physician."
The announcement of the positive test comes just days after Bayfield County recorded its fourth local resident who has come down with coronavirus.
That patient likely contracted the illness while attending a late-June hockey tournament in Ashland that drew families from across northern Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.
At least 13 people, both children and adults, who attended that private tournament at the Bay Area Civic Center had tested positive as of Thursday.
Wartman did not say in the Thursday-evening release why she named the Port Wing business that the downstate patient visited but did not name any of the Bay-Area hotels and restaurants that were visited by families who attended the hockey tournament.
