Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft possible. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&