Fentanyl powder

The increasing prevalence of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is adding a deadly new wrinkle to the nation’s opioid epidemic. 

 MGN Online photo

Ashland-area residents can learn more about emerging drugs within the Bay Area during a community wellness event at Ashland High School.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments