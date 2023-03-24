scholarship

Washburn High/Middle School Principal Angela Berndt (left) with senior Sandra Blong who has earned a full scholarship to St. Catherine University in St. Paul. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

A Washburn High School senior who aspires to set a good example for her family and peers has earned a full-tuition scholarship to St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments