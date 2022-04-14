Ashland Oredockers senior Kade Jolma is an accomplished three-sport athlete who knows a thing or two about striving to help bring success to his team and teammates, first as an all-conference quarterback for the football team, and next as an all-conference point guard for basketball. With just the baseball season left, Jolma hopes to combine his skills as an outfielder with his talented teammates to propel the ‘Dockers to a conference title and berth at state. The Daily Press caught up with him to discuss his athletic career at AHS, and what comes next for the future College of St. Scholastica student.

