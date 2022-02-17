Sheva Abeles-Allison doesn’t believe school districts should ban any books in their libraries.
The Ashland High School media specialist said the books on her shelves took decades years to curate and it’s the school’s responsibility to find materials that represent its student body, help grow literacy skills, help prepare students for life beyond the classroom, bring joy and challenge them to think outside of their own experiences.
“Students are intentionally surrounded by education professionals, i.e. teachers, who help them process and learn from challenging text. Schools are the perfect place for challenging materials that exist,” she said.
Her stance is contrary to the opinion of some parents and residents across the country who are driving a new movement to remove books they find objectionable from student libraries — even classics of American literature such as “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Catch-22.”
Some parents in Texas have attended school board meetings to demand that the district remove books that deal with racism, sex, violence, gender or contain profanity. Parents have filed formal complaints to the school district, formally challenging the appropriateness of a particular book, forcing administrators to review it.
Most famously, the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee recently voted to remove the graphic novel “Maus” from a Holocaust lesson because the book contains nudity and profanity.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Art Spiegelman's is about the author’s relationship with his father, a Holocaust survivor. It depicts Jews as mice and Nazis as cats. School board members were reportedly opposed to eight swear words and a depiction of a nude woman.
School officials in Ashland, Washburn and Bayfield said no books have been removed from their libraries and no formal complaints have been raised — yet.
But it may be a matter of time
“Look at our society. Everyone is at odds and ends with each other and that filters into the schools sometimes,” said Ashland School District Interim Superintendent Chris Patritto.
If anyone does object to a book and makes a formal complaint, each district has its own policy on how to proceed, Patritto said.
Some have developed committees comprised of community members, staff and curriculum experts to review complaints. Others have administrators and parents review the complaint, Patritto said.
Bayfield is the sole district of the Bay Area’s big three that has received a complaint, be it informal.
“I did ask our current middle high school principal, who started at our district as the librarian, and he said in the 2009-2010 time frame there were a couple of parental complaints about books, but nothing beyond the complaints — it wasn’t followed up with anything written. They weren’t challenging in a significant way beyond voicing concern or directing a question to a particular teacher,” Bayfield District Administrator Beth Paap said.
The district had a policy in place to deal with complaints about books held by the district. She said that policy was developed by Neola, an independent provider of school policies, which serves 293 schools in Wisconsin. Any material challenged by a member of the community could not be removed without action by the school board, she said.
“We haven’t had anything go through the channels or be removed in recent history,” Paap said.
According to Nick Madison, agency administrator of CESA-12, an educational services agency that provides library services for many of the 17 schools in the CESA-12 district, complaints about books have not been raised as a topic of concern. He takes a dim view of book bans.
“If you don’t want your child to read a book, that is one thing. We are not going to force them to read a book their parents don’t like. But it is something else if you don’t want anyone else to read that book,” he said.
The Washburn School District has a curriculum council that makes recommendations about school courses to board members.
“We do book studies when we’re replacing a reading series or a math series, or getting a textbook to support a curriculum, but what you are talking about, no,” head administrator Tom Wiatr said.
Wiatr said he could not recall a community request to remove a book from the library.
The story is the same in the city of Washburn’s library, where a collection of LGBQT+ books recently was added to the shelves. Library Director Darrel Pendergrass said he has received a single e-mailed complaint about the collection — a letter that was “critical but not threatening.”
“On the other hand, to my surprise, many, many people said just the opposite. They said, ‘Thank you, it’s a brave thing to do. It’s a public library and you should represent all people,’” he said.
Pendergrass said his original intention was to have a separate section for the books, but he instead decided simply to integrate them with the rest of the library’s collection.
“If you are looking for those books, maybe you want to keep it more anonymous. So we made a list, and put it on the wall, and readers can look at the list and find the book,” Pendergrass said.
He also said there has never been a book brought to his attention by someone who wanted to ban it. But that doesn’t mean that the library’s collection is free of controversy.
“Books that people don’t like just get stolen,” he said. “In my experience, it tends to be more religious-type books. Somebody doesn’t agree with that religion and they just steal it. They are not going to go through the process of having it banned, they are just going to steal it.”
Every October, the Vaughn Library in Ashland celebrates banned book month by proudly displaying oft-rejected titles to spark interest in the issue. Like the three school districts, the library hasn’t banned a book from its shelves in the memory of Director Sarah Adams.
“Our goal is to love each other and tolerate people’s beliefs,” she said. “We believe in our people’s freedom to read.”
