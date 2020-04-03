A sanitary sewer overflow at the Ashland wastewater treatment facility has resulted in 7,177,000 gallons of untreated effluent being released into Chequamegon Bay.
The discharge was reported Friday, but took place between about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 before 7:20 a.m.
“A high amount of inflow was experienced due to heavy rain and snow melt,” a statement issued by the Ashland Department of Public Works said. “All necessary steps are being taken to limit any public health hazard or potentially harmful effects on the environment.”
The incident has been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The statement said residents should avoid contact with any sanitary sewer overflow due to the potential for exposure to disease-causing organisms.
