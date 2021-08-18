The Ashland County Jail is missing about $40,000 in cash, checks and money orders and investigators say the former jail administrator took the funds and destroyed them.
Tony Jones, who died in April at the age of 52, was identified as the suspect in the missing funds after county officials learned that money that had been posted as bail, canteen funds for inmates, and electronic monitoring fees by inmates on home arrest had not been deposited in the county’s account.
“This came to light when there was a temporary staffing change of the employee (Jones) responsible for this task,” County Administrator Clark Schroeder said Wednesday. “Fill- in staff became aware of cash, checks and money orders which were not deposited according to procedure and notified their leadership.”
Schroeder issued a press release on the missing money after the Ashland Daily Press filed multiple open-records requests seeking investigative records about the missing funds. The county said in its responses to the requests that Douglas County had investigated the matter.
Schroeder said Wednesday that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department was called in to ensure the investigation was independent. Douglas County investigators obtained search warrants on property and bank records, conducted in-person interviews with Ashland County staff, reviewed software programs Ashland County bank records to reach their conclusion that, for reasons they can’t explain, Jones burned all the money and checks, Schroeder said.
“Ultimately the investigation concluded that there is approximately $40,000 that was not deposited over the past several years, when deposits are compared with receipts,” Schroeder said. “They concluded ultimately that neither the individual (Jones) or family members personally received or benefitted from any of the funds found missing.”
Schroeder said investigators found fragments of cash, checks and other documents in a burn pile in Ashland County.
“What it looks like is that these checks were never deposited into the bank and they got old, and the individual destroyed them instead of trying to cash them,” Schroeder said.
Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan declined to answer questions about how so much money could go missing without detection or what measures were in place to ensure funds were secure. Schroeder declined to speculate about why the funds were never deposited into the county’s bank account.
“Whenever you try to look at an action like this and you try to use logic, you are going to be disappointed,” he said. “You are going to view upon this differently than someone in that condition. Basically it came to a head when we realized there was a problem. We didn’t know how big a problem there was. We knew there was something going on. We contacted (Jones), and you can see where that ended.”
The investigation began in April, shortly before Jones died. Schroeder said no inmates lost money or privileges because of the incident.
“The inmates all got their services because the money was credited into the system, but the final step of just depositing it never got done,” he said.
Schroeder said investigators were uncertain how much of the funds were cash, but that they were convinced that the vast majority of it was in the form of checks and money orders. He also said it was unrealistic to attempt to recover the missing funds.
“We talked to our auditors and their fraud investigation team, and of course Douglas County had the same thought processes, which is that if you are dealing with checks that were never deposited coming from people who don’t keep an overabundance of money in their checking accounts, if you were to come back to them a year later, and you try to deposit that check, it is most likely not going to be there,” Schroeder said. “Without the checks themselves, we would have to spend $30,000 to do a full-blown, transaction-by-transaction investigation as to who these people were over the last few years, whose checks didn’t cash, and the chances of recovering that money was essentially zilch. Then you are faced with the situation of throwing good money after bad. Our recommendation and that of the auditors was no.”
Schroeder said he has been told by the county’s insurance company that they did not believe the missing money would be be covered by insurance because the money was never actually stolen.
“If the money had actually been stolen, it could have been a covered loss, but it wasn’t stolen,” he said.
