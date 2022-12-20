Celebrate over the weekend or during the extended holiday break:
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM CST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches, except 13 to 17 inches for northern Iron county possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm in combination with the high winds may cause heavy tree damage resulting in widespread power outages in cold weather. Blizzard conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Celebrate over the weekend or during the extended holiday break:
