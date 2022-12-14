...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11
inches, except 10 to 14 inches in the Bayfield Peninsula and
ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Big Top Chautauqua's house band, Blue Canvas Orchestra, will perform at Big Top’s new venue, The Backstage, Friday and Saturday. (File photo)
