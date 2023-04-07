FF retire

Sherman Edwards is among 12 firefighters and first responders retiring from the Bayfield Fire Department. They will be honored on April 15. 

 Tom Stankard/Staff photo

Sherman Edwards remembers watching firefighters battle giant blazes when he was a kid, fascinated by their bravery as they extinguished the flames.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments