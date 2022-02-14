Growing up, Tom Tardiff wanted to learn everything he could about railroads.
He was always asking his dad, Howard, questions about everything from how they worked to how they organized the cars. And once in a while, his dad, who served an engineer for the SOO Line for 34 years, let Tardiff ride on the train with him.
“That was before the insurance companies dictated that you can’t do that. He gave family members rides all the time. It was a different time back then,” he said. “I didn’t pull the horn. Didn’t want to. Was just a kid, wasn’t a big deal to me.”
His interest in the railroad didn’t fade away as he grew up. About 10 years ago, Tardiff applied everything he learned from his dad about the history of the railroads in the Chequamegon Bay area into a PowerPoint presentation he gave.
After the presentation, a railroad author approached Tardiff and told him he should write about the history of the railroads in the Chequamegon Bay.
“I thought, why not. I got all this information in me. A lot of it is the history of the railroads and a lot of it my recollections. Growing up around it, everything I’ve seen and everything my dad taught me,” he said.
Tardiff called upon his vast knowledge and passion for the railroad to write his book, “Growing Up SOO Line,” in hopes to keep the history of the railroads in the area alive.
If there was a fact or important moment he couldn’t remember or didn’t know that much about, he turned to magazines he had or went to the local visitors center.
“They have all the microfilms from all the old Ashland newspapers. So if there was a certain incident or something happened and I knew the date. I’d go out here and find the exact newspaper. So I dug up that info right from the microfilm. That part was fun,” he said.
Asaph Whittlesey was the first white man to build a home and settle in what is now Ashland, Tardiff said. When he felled the first tree, he said, “This will be the site of a great city.”
When crews eventually started building the railroads in 1872, they brought in the rails, the ties and the rest of the equipment in by boat, he pointed out. After they finished constructing the lines five years later, shipping of coal, iron ore and lumber put Ashland on the map, becoming incorporated in 1887.
As the years passed, the train whistles couldn’t be heard anymore as shipping of what put the area on the map came to a halt.
“ It’s been five years since the last train came to Ashland because we had that really big rain storm causing a couple bridges to get washed out by Marengo. So the train doesn’t come into Ashland anymore,” he said.
Even through trains don’t come to Ashland anymore, Tardiff said the railroad’s legacy holds a special place in area residents’ hearts.
“Everyone knows someone who worked for the railroads. They had an uncle father, grandfather, brother. That was common theme. It kind of really tied everyone together,” he said.
It took about 6-7 years to capture the legacy of the railroads in Ashland. Writing his memories down onto paper didn’t seem like work to him, though.
Organizing and getting everything into chronological order was probably the toughest part of it,” he said. “None of it was real work, it was just enjoyment. Some days I work on it for two hours Then I wouldn’t work on it for three weeks. I would set it off to the side, when it seemed like I got more info, then I would slot it in. Some days I would write 500 words and some days I would write 20.”
Tardiff is only selling his book locally. Fellow Train enthusiasts can purchase it in Ashland at Spinster Books, The Great Lakes Visitor’s Center and Ashland Historical, Museum, in Washburn at Chequamegon Books and in Bayfield at Apostle Island Booksellers and Honest Dog Books.
There are no plans for a second book, he said. He plans on helping restore a neon SOO Line sign that once was hung up at the Depot.
“After they rebuilt the depot the sign never got put up. I talked to the owner; he used to work for the railroad. Said we need to get the thing back up. Maybe this summer were going to start getting it repaired so we can put it on the depot where it belongs,” he said.
