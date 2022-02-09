People are invited to get their glow on this spring with two online Fe University classes, both starting March 15. On that day, begin your morning with the experienced team at North Lakes Community Clinic, who will offer four sessions on four topics over two weeks. Then transition to a gentle yoga experience with Amanda Easter that incorporates somatic movement, also in four sessions; however, this class will be held over four weeks.
Healthy Aging will be held March 15, 17, 22 and 24 at 10-11a.m., on Zoom. Delve into the relationship between wellness and physical health with chiropractor Dr. Lore Wakefield. Next time, learn about Older Adult Nutrition 101 with dietician Rebecca Crumb-Johnson. In the final two sessions, behavioral health therapist Shannon Lutz and community health worker Rhonda Roberts will individually discuss social isolation, as well as the grieving process. All instructors are practitioners at North Lakes Community Clinic. Class is $12.
Gentle Yoga with Somatic Movement will take place March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, from 11:1a/m.-12:15 p.m., on Zoom. This slow and gentle class is perfect for any experience level, and will incorporate gentle flow, yin yoga, restorative yoga, and somatic movement. Each class will be centered in yogic philosophy. Learn breathing exercises and the proper alignment for yoga poses, as well as methods that may release chronic pain, improve posture, and engage the mind-body connection. Deep stretching may assist in myofascial release and increase strength and range of motion. Each session will close with a brief guided meditation. This class is $12.
Amanda Easter is a 200-hour certified yoga teacher in pursuit of her 500-hour yoga therapy certification. She is also a certified life coach and member of Yoga Alliance. She offers regular classes through her studio, Rooted Soul Yoga, in Mercer.
Register online via our newly updated website: feuniversity.org. Click on the class title for more information and to sign up. You will find options to pay either via PayPal or to download a form and send a check. Checks should be sent to: Fe University, PO Box 63, Hurley, WI 54534. Questions about registration? Call 906-285-7517 or 715-862-0210.
Information provided by Fe University.
