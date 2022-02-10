Leora DePerry is an active 17-year-old senior at Bayfield High School, veteran captain of the girls basketball team and at the beginning of the season, she was set to mentor and guide the younger players on her squad.
But things didn’t work out as planned.
A couple of players had to leave the team because of academic issues, with a few more deciding that basketball wasn’t for them. Six games into the season the Bayfield girls had yet to notch their first win, and then the final blow struck.
COVID-19.
With the Omicron variant raging, and the team that started out with 11 girls had shrunk down to six. Then because of the coronavirus, the Bayfield Schools went to virtual classes and all extracurricular activities were abruptly cancelled, including athletics.
The school was essentially shut down for two weeks starting during the second week of January.
It wasn’t exactly what DePerry had in mind for her final high school season.
“Basketball has always been a favorite sport of mine,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed playing it for years, and thinking about my season I was very excited and looking forward to playing it with some of my favorite girls. Excited was an understatement for me.”
In addition to playing, DePerry was looking forward to being a team leader. Even when the team lost several payers, DePerry was determined to play on.
“We played the cards we were dealt,” she said.
Then despite their most heroic efforts, COVID hit and forced a halt to the season.
“It’s a bummer,” she said. “I ended up on close quarantine, and then I got a case of it. That took me out a little after Christmas break, and I wasn’t able to practice with my girls, to help teach them like usual.”
Several team members wound up in isolation or came down with the disease. At some practices, there were just two or three team member, said Bayfield High School Athletic Director Kaela Swanson.
By the time the virtual school interruption ended, the outlook for the balance of the girls schedule was nothing short of dreadful.
“I told our coach Joe Corbine that if wanted to keep playing with our six players, we would only have about three weeks to play the rest of the season,” Swanson said.
With a heavy heart, Corbine and Swanson conferred with the commissioner of the Indianhead Conference and came to the conclusion that such a scenario was impossible and unfair to the girls.
“It’s one of those things where you don’t have closure and it is difficult to deal with,” Corbine said. “But I feel that it was the right thing to do, but to end in that fashion has to hurt the most, especially with the two seniors who had been playing for most of the last four years and looking forward to their last year.”
Corbine said the season was one where the team was never able to meet their goals of growing as a team because of all of the outside complications.
“It was surreal,” he said. “In the end, for the safety of the girls, we had to cancel.”
Even now, Corbine admits that he is heartbroken over the decision, necessary as it was, and he feels a sense of personal responsibility for it.
“There is certainly not any blame on the athletes at all. There are a million other things that I could have probably tried, if I had a chance to. Looking at it you have nothing but hindsight — I wish I could have done this, or done that. In the end, it hurts,” he said.
It is a sense of loss that is shared by everyone associated with Trollers Girls Basketball.
“It is really frustrating to me, as the team captain and as a senior who really, really wanted her season to be great, I felt really let down,” DePerry said. “But I think the best decision now is to let everyone focus on academics and cheer on our boys team.”
That is exactly what DePerry has done. Since the girl’s schedule has been cancelled, she has become a manager for the boys basketball team.
“I’ve got some close friends and other seniors who are on the team. We all grew up together so I decided to join and be a manager for the boys,” she said. “I love being able to help them when I’m needed.”
That help includes being able to jump in and work on things like defensive drills with the boys.
“Just the feeling of being on the court and holding the ball makes me feel at home,” she said. “Although it was frustrating the way the girls season ended, it was a lot of fun too, and now I can still have fun, being a manager with the boys,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.