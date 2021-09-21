Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft. * WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&