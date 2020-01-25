Nancy L. Campbell, 62, of Washburn, WI, passed away January 11, 2020 surrounded by family at Park View Home of Woodville, WI. Services honoring her memory are pending & will be posted at a later date. For more information, please contact O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3434.
Nancy L. Campbell
